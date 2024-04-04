Newsleader Editor-in-chief Loses Mother-in-law

Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Nigerian News leader Newspaper, Mr Celestine Okafor, has lost his mother-in-law, Mrs Evelyn Happiness OkwoshaNwabiani. Mrs Nwabiani passed on at the age of 85 in her home town Oguta, Oguta Local Government Area, Imo West Senatorial District, Imo State. Until Her Death, Mrs Evelyn Happiness Okwosha-nwabiani Was A Junior School Teacher, Gifted Seamstress And A Devout Christian; A Respected Community Matriarch Who Was Renowned For Her Frank Talk On Issues Affecting Individuals And Her Community.

She Was Also Known For Promoting Peace, Unity And Love Among Individuals, Groups, Families And Community People In Oguta Town. Mama Evelyn Happiness, As She Was Popularly Known And Referred To In Oguta, Was A Strong Adherent Of The Grail Message Movement And A Cross Bearer Of Grail.