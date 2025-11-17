NewsDirect Launches N20m Fund To Equip Media Professionals

NewsDirect, an integrated print and digital media company has officially launched a robust Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) mission, the Inkline Initiative, backed by a committed fund of N20 million.

This significant financial pledge, spread over the next five years, is designed to proactively raise the next generation of media professionals in Nigeria.

According to the Publisher/Executive Director of NewsDirect, Prince Mathew Ibiyemi, “the initiative underscores the organization’s commitment to fostering talent and ensuring that future communicators are equipped with the foundational skills and modern resources necessary to excel in the rapidly evolving media landscape.

“This dedicated fund will also reinvent and equip the Press & Literary clubs in secondary schools across Nigeria, fostering the skills of future media professionals.”

Ibiyemi who paid a visit recently to one of the participating secondary schools, LHS Schools, added that the initiative will also organise intensive trainings for already existing media professionsls. He said: “A core component of the programme is mentorship and hands-on teaching.

Inkline by NewsDirect is calling on skilled professionals to volunteer their time to train students. “We believe the future of credible journalism and creative communication lies in the hands of today’s youths.”