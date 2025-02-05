NewsDirect ED Donates Learning Materials To Schools On Birthday

Share

Mathew Ibiyemi, Publisher/Executive Director (ED) of NewsDirect, has made a generous birthday donation to Tsion Home and School for Kids, and Charis – Care International School.

Ibiyemi, who turns a year older today, donated N1 million to the two schools to provide two classrooms with furniture, shelf, board, fan, writing materials, textbooks and uniforms and sportswear.

The donation marks a significant gesture of support for the organisations’ mission to provide a holistic and impactful educational experience for children in need.

Ibiyemi said: “I believe that education is the foundation upon which societies thrive, and I am deeply moved by the work that Tsion Home and School for Kids is doing, likewise CharisCare school.

I am inspired by my father, Dr Samuel Folorunsho Ibiyemi, who donated generously in like fashion.

