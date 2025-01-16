NEWSAN Launches LUWASH Project to Combat Cholera in Lagos Communities

Share

The Society for Water and Sanitation (NEWSAN) has commenced the implementation of the Lagos Urban Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (LUWASH) project in four communities across Amuwo-Odofin and Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Areas (LGAs).

Funded by USAID, the project aims to enhance water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) systems and foster community engagement to reduce cholera risks and improve public health.

The project team, led by NEWSAN LUWASH Programme Officer Evans Enwefah, officially began community outreach activities with an advocacy visit on Monday to High Chief A.A. Abiodun, the Baale of Awodi-Ora.

The visit sought to secure the Baale’s buy-in and mobilise community participation for the project. During the meeting, Mr Enwefah explained that the initiative aims to strengthen WASH systems while fostering a collaborative approach with local leadership to ensure sustainable change.

He emphasised the importance of the advocacy visit in establishing a shared understanding of the project’s objectives, timelines, and responsibilities. “We believe that community leadership plays a vital role in driving change.

This visit is not just to introduce the LUWASH project but to establish a strong foundation for its successful implementation. Together, we can reduce cholera incidence and improve public health,” said Mr. Enwefah. In his response, High Chief A.A. Abiodun expressed gratitude to NEWSAN and USAID for the initiative.

“Health is wealth. Any project designed to improve access to water, sanitation, and hygiene, thereby promoting healthy living, is a welcome development.

My people and I will give this project our full support,” he stated. The advocacy team included NEWSAN’s Communication Officer Ruth During and Monitoring and Evaluation Officer Charles Christopher, who emphasised the project’s significance in addressing long-standing challenges in the selected communities.

The LUWASH project aims to enhance WASH services, promote community involvement, and ultimately improve the quality of life for residents. By addressing key public health challenges such as cholera, the initiative is expected to leave a lasting impact on these communities.

