News Of My Parting Ways With LP Fallacious – Peter Obi

The National leader of the Labour Party (LP) and former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has said the news making the round that he has left the party is fake.

Obi in a statement issued on Friday by his media aide, Michael Jude Nwolisa blamed the news on “mischief makers bent on sowing the seed of discord in the party.”

The former presidential candidate stated that the crisis in the Labour Party was orchestrated to destroy and disorganise the party, adding that it was targeted at him to “derail the inevitable journey of rescuing Nigeria.”

Obi said he is preoccupied with making Nigeria work, adding that “Those bent on creating a crisis in the Labour Party are clearly enemies of democracy wishing for the failed status quo to remain.”

He stated that his focus at the moment is to create an environment where “democracy is to be practised according to the defined tenets not the rascality and all forms of impunity prevalent in the country today

“Peter Obi therefore would like to assure Nigerians, particularly the Obidient family that his way with Labour is unshaken and intact and that the struggle to rescue Nigeria from the criminal gangs holding it down will not stop until it’s achieved through the will of the Nigerian people.”