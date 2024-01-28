News Of My Defection Figment Of Lies – APC Chairman

The Chairman of Kano State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Abdullahi Abbas, has described the news of his planned defecting as an act of blackmail, and fake news coming from the enemy of the Party.

A platform of the Kano State Government posted that “in the spirit of reconciliation the APC Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas hint that the party loyalists have expressed willingness to follow Abdullahi Ganduje if he decided to dump the party.”

It continue that, “Mr Abbas gave the hint on Thursday during a political gathering held at APC campaign office in Kano.”

“Mr. chairman these are core party loyalists. They have pledged their unalloyed loyalty to you for better or worse. If you decide to leave APC they will follow suit. They are with you 100%,” Mr Abbas said.

However in a quick reaction to the Speculation, Abba through the State Spokesperson of the Party, Ahmad Aruwa, notes in furry that, the news was targeted at creating confusion in the Family of APC.

Aruwa said, “how can a Chairman of APC which is a ruling Party can them defect out of conjuncture called NNPP, you know this is nothing but an effort to blackmail him and the party which is aimed at receiving hundreds of new members soon”.

He added, “don’t forget, the National Chairman of the Party, Dr Umar Ganduje has send an invitation to the NNPP Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and his followers, than how can his State Chairman at this juncture defect out, this is share stupidity”.

Aruwa notes that the Family of NNPP are right confused looking at the joicy invitation and afraid of been consumed, but they should be rest assured that they are welcome anytime to the APC when they are ready.