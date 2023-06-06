Newly Inaugurated Osun Assembly Vows To Review ‘Obnoxious’ Laws Made After Oyetola’s Defeat

The newly inaugurated Osun State House of Assembly has said it would collate and review all the bills passed into law and assented to by the immediate past parliament and executive administration in the state.

In his inaugural address, the newly sworn-in speaker of the 8th Assembly, Speaker Adewale Egbedun posited that there were some obnoxious laws that were made after the July 16 governorship election in the state.

Egbedun, of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP), stated that the Assembly would review the bills passed and assented to between August and November 2022, stressing that the obnoxious provisions and clauses may not be in the best interest of the state.

He, therefore, directed the Clerk of the House to furnish him with all the affected bills for immediate action.

“I also use this opportunity to announce that our leadership will collate and review all last-minute bills passed and assented to by the outgoing administration.

“We have reports and records of many bills assented into laws which contain obnoxious provisions and clauses that may not be in the best interest of the state.

“I, therefore, direct the Clerk of the House to furnish my office with all bills passed and assented to between August and November 2022,” the new Speaker said.

Itemizing some of their legislative agenda, the 38-year-old speaker said the 8th assembly will focus on legislation for workers’ welfare adding that they would also tenaciously in on financial inclusiveness.

Other areas of focus according to Egbedun are legislation for infrastructural development, social sector health agenda and age legislation.

The speaker who called on his fellow contestants to join hands with him in leading a truly new-age house, also promised the only opposition member of the house to enjoy the due privileges.

“In the same breath, I call on fellow contestants to join hands with me in leading a truly new-age House. I am elated to affirm that no one is defeated and neither is anyone victorious. We are all winners and that reality will reflect in a new era of engagement with all, irrespective of affiliations.

“To the lone opposition member of this House, be assured that you are not alone. Under our leadership, you will enjoy all due privileges as I am of the strong view that this House is for all persuasions without discrimination of whatever sorts.”

Recall that the immediate past governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, lost his reelection bid on July 16, 2022, after he was defeated by the incumbent governor, Ademola Adeleke of the PDP.

The immediate past Speaker, Timothy Owoeye, led the 7th Assembly and he belongs to the All Progressives Congress, the same political party as Oyetola.