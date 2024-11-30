Newly Elected ATPN President, Fadina, Unveils Vision

Share

Following his emergence as the newly elected President of the Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nige- ria (ATPN), Prince Fadina, who is also the Chairman of Awori Tourism, has unveiled his vision for the association, noting that he is committed to elevating the body to greater heights, ensuring its place is secured in the annals of Nigerian tourism. In a document titled; My Vision; Building a Sustainable Future for Nigerian Tourism, Fadina outlined his main focus; ‘‘To position the Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN) as the leading voice and champion of tourism development in Nigeria by showcasing its value to members, partners, and stakeholders while driving sustainable economic growth through strategic marketing initiatives.’’

The key objectives as disclosed by him, include; Brand Awareness and Visibility: Strengthen ATPN’s presence as the go-to association for tourism prac- titioners; Establish ATPN as a thought leader in tourism advocacy and policy-making. ‘‘Membership Growth and Retention: Attract new members by demonstrating tangible value propositions; Foster loy- alty through exclusive member benefits and professional development opportunities. ‘‘Stake- h o l d e r Engagement and Partnerhips : B u i l d alliances with gov- ernment b o d i e s , p r i v a t e organi – s a t i o n s , and inter- national t o u r i s m agencies; Position ATPN as a vital player in shaping tourism policies and initiatives.

‘‘Economic Growth and Sustainability: Highlight the direct and indirect contri- butions of tourism to Nigeria’s GDP; Pro- mote sustainable tourism practices that balance economic growth with environmental preservation. ‘‘Technology and Innovation in Tour- ism: Leverage digital platforms for mar- keting, member engagement, and train- ing.Integrate modern tools to showcase Ni- gerian tourism to global audiences.

