Newly Detected XEC COVID-19 Variant Not in Nigeria, FG Clarifies

The Federal Government has clarified that the newly detected XEC COVID-19 variant, identified in Australia and some other countries in Europe, is not in Nigeria.

Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Kachollum Daju confirmed that a recently leaked letter addressed to the Committee of Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors was precautionary and not intended to cause panic.

Speaking further, Daju noted that the XEC COVID-19 variant has been detected in 29 countries, and due to the festive season, when travellers arrive from various parts of the world, it is crucial for hospitals to implement measures to ensure the country is not caught off guard.

In a letter dated December 5, 2024, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, had urged health authorities to activate heightened alert systems across hospitals and maintain a high index of suspicion for patients with COVID-like symptoms.

The letter Signed by the Head of the Teaching Hospital Division, Dr O.N. On behalf of the Permanent Secretary, the letter called for collaboration with relevant stakeholders to share critical data regarding the variant and implement enhanced monitoring protocols.

“I am directed to inform you of a newly detected XEC COVID-19 variant, which has been reported in Australia and has already spread to 29 countries globally. You may wish to know that this variant has shown a growth advantage over other circulating strains, raising concerns about its potential impact on public health,” the letter read.

“Alert systems should be immediately activated throughout our hospitals for high index of suspicion in patients with COVID-like symptoms.

“Timely information sharing among relevant stakeholders, including the Federal Ministry of Health, will be vital for effective response strategies.”

The Permanent Secretary stressed the importance of preventive measures during this period to prevent any potential spread of the variant into Nigeria.

