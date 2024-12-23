Newly-Created Livestock Ministry Gets N11.8bn Take-off In 2025 Budget

Share

The newly-created Federal Ministry of Livestock would be taking off in 2025 with a budget allocation of N11.8 billion, according to the breakdown of the 2025 fiscal budget proposal.

Of the amount, N1.8 billion is overhead while the capital component is N10 billion. In 2025, Ministry of Water Resources is allocated N211.789 billion.

The personnel cost is N18.739 billion, overhead N4. 013 billion and a capital allocation of N189 billion; Ministry of Petroleum Resources is allocated a total budget sum of N48.263 billion in 2025.

The budget comprises personnel cost of N42. 962 billion, overhead N3.439 billion and a capital allocation of N1. 861 billion.

The Ministry of Steel Development got N24.029 billion allocation in the 2025 fiscal year. Personnel got the highest slice of N13.750 billion, overhead N1.952 billion and capital of N8.326 billion.

The budget breakdown coincides with the observation by an expert urging the Federal Government to query MDAs with high overheads. In 2025, Federal Ministry of Works’ total allocation is N1.138 trillion.

The breakdown showed a capital allocation of N1.092 trillion, overhead cost N35.325 billion and personnel cost of N10.559 billion. Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning’s budget is N6.780 trillion.

It comprises N3.198 billion capital, an overhead cost of N1.307 trillion and total personnel cost of N2.275 trillion; the National Salaries Income and Wages Commission is allocated N 2.762 billion in 2025.

For personnel cost, it got N 1.653 billion, overhead N460.649 million and capital component of N649.185 million; while Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) got total allocation of N5. 581 billion comprising capital vote of 916.120 million, overhead N1.06 billion and personnel cost of N3.559 billion.

Uche Uwaleke, a Professor of Capital Market and Director of the Institute of Capital Market Studies at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, suggested that in order to ensure that resources are properly allocated in 2025, MDAs with large overheads relative to total spend such as the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning (N1.3 trillion), National Rural Electrification (N1.3 trillion), Nigerian Electricity Liability Management Ltd (N680 billion), among others, should be made to provide reasons why such disproportionate overheads should not be considerably slashed.

In reaction to the 2025 Budget entitled “Concerns, nuts and bolts,” Uwaleke said it was cheering news for an expected rise in federal government’s independent revenue in 2025.

