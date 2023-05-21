New Telegraph

May 21, 2023

Newly Constituted Board, Executive Members Of NEDC Assume Office

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that the newly constituted Board members and the management of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), should immediately assume office, in order to avoid leadership vacuum in the commission as the tenure of the former management expired on May 7, the Board and management on Friday assumed office in Maiduguri.

The directive, contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian , Disaster Management and Social Development, Dr Nasiru Sani-Gwarzo and made available to journalists in Maiduguri, said President Muhammadu Buhari has also approved that Bukar Baale takes over as the Acting Board Chairman alongside 10 other members of the governing board. The newly constituted management and board members of North East Development Commission (NEDC) who arrived the headquarters of the NEDC , Maiduguri on Friday, included the Acting Managing Director, Umar Abubakar Hashidu, alongside other members of the Board and management, assumed office in Maiduguri on acting capacity pending Senate confirmation.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new management, Hashidu thanked Buhari for the confidence bestowed in them to run the commission at this critical time of recovery in North East.

