Newly Appointed Service Chiefs Arrive Senate For Screening

The newly appointed Service Chiefs have arrived at the National Assembly Complex, accompanied by other senior military officers, for the Senate screening.

The development followed the Senate’s decision to bring forward the screening to Wednesday, October 29, reversing an earlier plan to hold it next week.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, read a letter from President Bola Tinubu, seeking the confirmation of General Olufemi Oluyede as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

Akpabio stated that the rescheduling was necessary to enable the new military chiefs to assume their duties without delay.

President Tinubu had urged the Senate to give expeditious consideration to the confirmation process to ensure continuity and effective coordination of the nation’s security structure.

New Telegraph recalls that on October 24, Tinubu announced sweeping changes in the military hierarchy, replacing General Christopher Musa with General Oluyede as CDS.