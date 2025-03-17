Newly Appointed Ibadan Airport Manager Assumes Duty

Share

The newly appointed Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport Ibadan, Oyo State Manager, Gbenga Afuwape has resumed duty at the airport.

Afuwape, who assumed office on Monday, met with the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde to discuss the Airport upgrade project being sponsored by the state government.

Also, Afuwape met with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) management staff, critical departments, representatives of the upgrade Committee, different stakeholders and community leaders around the airport.

At a brief handover ceremony, Afuwape sought cooperation from management staff to achieve the set objectives.

He harped on teamwork as a tool for development and all-around success.

Furthermore, he has embarked on an on-the-spot inspection and assessment of the ongoing Airport project.

As part of the efforts to boost security within and around the Airport, he has concluded plans to meet with security Stakeholders such as the Divisional Police Officer, Ibadan Airport, Airport Command, Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and heads of other agencies at the airport.

The new Airport Manager is a seasoned operations staff who has worked at Nnamdi Azikwe Airport and Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, where he received a letter of Appreciation from the Regional Manager of North Central in 2009.

Afuwape had his secondary education in the Pacesetter state.

Also, he was the Technical Adviser to the Regional Manager of South West between 2023 and 2024.

He was the Terminal Manager at Domestic Terminal 1 of Murtala Muhammed Airport.

He had a stint with Journalism having worked as a Reporter/ Researcher with Vanguard Media Limited between 1995 and 2003.

As the new manager at Ibadan Airport, Afuwape is expected to bring his expertise on board as a seasoned Operations Manager who has worked as head of operations at all the Terminals of Murtala Muhammed Airport such as Hajj and Cargo Terminal and Domestic Terminal One.

