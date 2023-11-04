Newcastle’s Wilson Bids To ‘Destroy’ Arsenal In EPL Cracker

Football fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal. Magpies striker Callum Wilson is expected to play a critical role in leading his team to victory. Wilson is renowned for his clinical finishing and predatory instincts in front of goal. Since joining New- castle from AFC Bournemouth in 2020, he has become a fan favourite at St. James’ Park.

He quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League. Wilson’s record of 67 goals in 187 appearances for Bournemouth has made him one of the Premier League’s most respected strikers and he has taken it a notch up at Saint James’ Park. His recent performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he scored two goals, highlights his goal-scoring ability. It also propelled him past Shola Ameobi and Andy Cole, with a total of 45 Premier League goals.

Achieving this feat in 84 Premier League appearances reflects the significant impact he’s had at St. James’ Park. In the current season, Wilson has already scored seven Premier League goals, boasting the best goal-scoring ratio among players who have played for 90 minutes or more. Newcastle have actually struggled on the road so far this season, winning just once. That was the 8-0 victory over Sheffield United. But St James’ Park is proving to be a fortress once again.

Newcastle have lost twice at home this season, but both defeats were extremely narrow. Howe’s side lost to Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund by one- goal margins, but have triumphed against Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain and Wilson who was named Newcastle’s player of the month for October emphasized the importance of the home crowd and their unshakable support which could lift them above the Gunners this weekend.

“As a player, you always know when you’ve had a good or bad game,” he said. “When fans recognise your contribution on the pitch it is always special and means a lot. This is a football-mad city and our fans love to see the hard work on the pitch; that’s why we have such a strong connection. “It’s not just about me though, it’s about the team and we know that when we have the fans behind us St. James’ Park has an unbelievable atmosphere.

It’s a cliche but it’s something that we as a group love playing in and something that teams must dread fac- ing.” As the match approaches, football enthusiasts are waiting with bated breath to see if Wilson will lead Newcastle to a memorable triumph, or if Arsenal will prove too formidable to overcome. All eyes will be on the pitch as these two teams battle for supremacy.