Newcastle’s Tonali Banned For 10 Months For Breaching Betting Rules

Newcastle and Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali has been banned for 10 months by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) for breaching bet- ting rules.

The 23-year-old will not be eligible to play again until August and will be unavailable to feature at Euro 2024 next summer should Italy qualify. Tonali joined Newcastle from AC Milan in July for £55m.

Earlier this month, Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli received a seven- month ban from the FIGC for betting breaches. The FIGC confirmed that Tonali had breached the rule that prohibits players from placing bets on football events organised by FIGC, UEFA and FIFA, and he has also been fined 20,000 euros (£17,380).

It added that the federal prosecutor and Tonali had agreed to an 18-month disqualification, eight months of which will be commuted to “a therapeutic plan” to help “recovery from gambling addiction”. That will include at least 16 public appearances in Italy, at amateur sports associations and “federal territorial centres”.