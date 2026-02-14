The FA Cup fourth round arrives at an opportune moment for Aston Villa and Newcastle United, two sides seeking respite from uneven league form as they prepare to clash at Villa Park.

Villa’s recent results have raised concerns. A 1-0 defeat at home to a ten-man Brentford side was followed by a 1-1 draw away to Bournemouth last weekend — a contest in which Unai Emery’s men were second best for long spells.

The Cherries registered 20 shots, won 11 corners and posted an expected goals figure of 2.06, underlining Villa’s defensive vulnerability.

That the visitors left the south coast with a point owed much to fortune rather than control While results earlier in the campaign masked some underlying frailties, performances in recent weeks suggest that the margin for error is narrowing.

The intensity and structure that characterised Villa’s strongest displays have dipped, and the sense persists that their earlier good fortune may be waning. Newcastle, meanwhile, are also in need of momentum.

Prior to their recent upturn, Eddie Howe’s side had suffered four defeats in five matches, prompting scrutiny of a forward line that has struggled for consistency. Yet there have been flashes of encouragement.

A spirited 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain in France demonstrated their ability to compete at the highest level, while a narrow 3-2 loss to Brentford showed attacking intent despite defensive lapses.

The Magpies returned to winning ways with a 2-1 triumph at Tottenham in midweek, a result that may steady belief ahead of Saturday’s tie. With Howe expected to rotate his squad, Newcastle’s depth could become a defining factor.

Options such as Nick Woltemade, Jacob Ramsey and Anthony Elanga provide energy and attacking variation, and Newcastle appear better equipped to refresh their side without significantly weakening it.

In contrast, Villa’s recent performances suggest a team searching for rhythm rather than brimming with confidence.

Neither defence has been wa- tertight — Newcastle are without a clean sheet in their last six outings, while Villa have scored exactly once in three of their previous six matches — pointing towards another closely fought encounter.

In a contest that may hinge on fine margins, Newcastle’s greater squad depth and renewed confidence could tip the balance. A narrow victory for the visitors, perhaps by the same 2-1 scoreline secured in midweek, would not surprise.