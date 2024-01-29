Newcastle’s 17-Year-Old Lewis Miley

Lewis Miley has signed a new long-term contract with Newcastle.

The 17-year-old midfielder has made a stunning breakthrough into Newcastle’s first team this season, making 17 appearances in all competitions including three in the Champions League.

Miley said: “It’s a really proud moment for me and my family to sign another professional contract with my boyhood club. I couldn’t be prouder.

“Hopefully I can continue to do well over the next few years and I can keep improving my performance and getting better as a player.

“It’s a real joy playing in front of the fans, especially to hear them chanting my name. Their support means so much to me and my family and I’m looking forward to the future.”

Manager Howe added: “Lewis is an exceptional young talent and has all the attributes to be a huge part of the journey, both now and for many years to come.”