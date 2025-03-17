Newcastle Win First Trophy In 70 Years, Beat Liverpool To Carabao Cup

Share

Newcastle United ended 70 years of hurt with an emotion-filled win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley.

In front of 88,513 at the National Stadium, Dan Burn and Alexander Isak etched their names in Tyneside folklore, scoring the goals either side of the break that secured a first major trophy for Newcastle since 1955.

The Toon Army, starved of success for so long and with the raw memory of losing in this Final just two years earlier, ferociously backed their side with an outpouring of noise that was matched by a fullbloodied and committed performance by the men in black and white on the pitch.

Burn’s planted header and Isak’s instinctive finish were met with roars steeped with the pain of having lost nine successive matches at Wembley, a record that has now been firmly put to bed by Eddie Howe, who will forever be the man who delivered what the Geordies have so desperately desired.

Newcastle’s relentless hunger and commitment seemed to overwhelm a Liverpool side who had lifted this trophy 12 months earlier and were looking for their 11th success in the competition.

A trophy at the first time of asking was not to be for Reds boss Arne Slot, whose men will now focus on turning their dominant position at the top of the Premier League into a championship title.

The Magpies were full throttle from the off, with Harvey Barnes’s stretched effort and Sandro Tonali’s 20-yard curler failing to hit the target.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

