Newcastle Wait As Galatasaray Seek Bank Loan Sponsors To Keep Striker

Share

As the competition to sign Victor Osimhen heats up, Newcastle United may have to play a waiting game.

The Super Eagles star, currently on a season-long loan with Turkish champions Galatasaray, has become a top target for several European and Saudi Arabian clubs.

While Newcastle hopes to acquire Osimhen at the end of his loan, Galatasaray and Saudi club Al Hilal are putting forward substantial bids to keep him out of the Premier League.

According to ChronicleLive, Newcastle are expected to be given the chance to buy Osimhen at the end of the season. The club is one of several English sides that Osimhen’s representatives view as an attractive next step.

However, Napoli, Osimhen’s parent club, reportedly wants £75 million to sell the striker, down from a previous £130 million valuation.

With his contract running until 2026, Napoli seems open to negotiations, creating a bidding war that Galatasaray and Al Hilal are eager to join.

Galatasaray, who view Osimhen as a central piece of their future, has developed an ambitious financial plan to make the deal possible.

The Turkish champions are reportedly preparing a massive bank loan, reaching a g r e e m e n t s with six major sponsors, and even proposing to include Galatasaray winger Yunus Akgun in the transfer package to Napoli.

The club initially offered £50 million but has since increased this to £60 million in hopes of securing Osimhen’s signature.

Share

Please follow and like us: