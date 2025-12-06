Newcastle Vs Brentford: Frank Prepares For Reunion Clash

A late Christian Romero stunner saved Newcastle from a fourth successive defeat in midweek, but their winless run may extend when Thomas Frank welcomes former club Brentford to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

After a promising start to life under the Danish manager, Spurs’ early-season form has faded, leaving them heading into the festive period with one win, two draws, and five de- feats in their last eight games.

They have conceded 15 goals in their last five games, and neutrals could be set for another entertaining affair in London. Brentford, who sit level on points with their hosts, have won five and lost three of their last eight, and they have scored 17 goals in this run.

Over 2.5 goals has landed in five of these eight games, and another high-scoring affair is expected against a Tottenham outfit that have seen three or more goals scored in each of their last six games. A seventh draw for Tottenham is also backed in the correct score market.

Four of their six draws this term have been 2-2 affairs, while the Bees played out a 2-2 draw against Chelsea earlier this season. One of the goalscorers is likely to be Igor Thiago, who has impressed with 12 goals in all competitions this season. He was only used off the bench against Arsenal in midweek and has scored nine goals in his last eight starts for the Bees.