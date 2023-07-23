Barnes Harvey Joins Newcastle

Newcastle United’s new signing, Harvey Barnes will follow in the footsteps of Jetro Willems, Kenedy and Mohamed Diame by wearing the No 15 shirt for the Magpies this season.

The 25-year-old winger is likely to be seen in black and white for the first time in the coming days after going to Philadelphia to join up with his new Newcastle teammates before they kickstart their Premier League Summer tour against Aston Villa on Sunday evening.

Barnes’s arrival and his new kit number will excite Newcastle fans who have been itching to see Eddie Howe’s side add the Leicester City man to their ranks.

The attacker spent 16 years with the Foxes but is now relishing an ‘exciting’ challenge in the north east.

As Newcastle celebrated his arrival, Leicester paid an emotional tribute to their academy graduate as he bid farewell.

Confirming his exit, the club wrote: “He is a product of Leicester City’s Academy, having been with the Club since the age of nine and going on to make his England debut in October 2020 before helping the Foxes to lift the FA Cup and FA Community Shield in 2021.

“After a proud 16-year association with Leicester City, Harvey departs with the thanks of all friends and colleagues at the Football Club for his contribution during that time and best wishes for his future career.”

Speaking out after his Newcastle move, Barnes told club media: “I’ve been there [Leicester] since I was nine years old so many, many memories there and an amazing time at the club.

Of course, it’s a difficult decision but when a club like Newcastle comes knocking, in the end, it’s an easy decision.

“It’s a massive club and a club that’s on the up. I think watching on last year and playing in games against them, you can sort of see how good the team is and the team spirit that they’ve got.”