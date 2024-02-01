Newcastle United Sign £3.5m Midfielder

Alfie Harrison, a young player from Manchester City, has signed a contract worth up to £3.5 million to join Newcastle United.

Newcastle announced the development on deadline day that they had signed 18-year-old Harrison to a two-and-a-half-year contract, pending ratification.

The purchase includes a 40% sell-on percentage in addition to some sizable add-ons, while the hidden price is believed to be minimal.

In the event that he fulfils specific performance-related requirements, the deal can be valued up to £3.5 million.

Harrison is set to join up with The Magpies’ academy set-up. Harrison told the club website: “The size of the club and what it has got going for it is massive for me.

READ ALSO:

It’s got a huge, passionate fanbase and I’m looking to really push on with my career now.

“I’m an effective player who can add goals and assists. I really like to create stuff but, on the other side, I’d also say I’m a very passionate player who always wants to win.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle academy director Steve Harper added: “We are delighted to secure Alfie’s signature. His hunger to represent Newcastle United and continue his development here was obvious from the outset.

“He’s a passionate, talented player who we are really looking forward to welcoming to the club and ultimately seeing in a black and white shirt.

“Alfie’s signing is part of a strategic move to make our PDP group younger, particularly the Under-21s, and I would like to thank the board and everybody involved at the club in making this move happen.”