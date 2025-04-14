Newcastle Thrash Red Devils, Liverpool Edge Closer To Title, Chelsea Held

Share

It was a dramatic weekend in the Premier League as Newcastle United thrashed Manchester United, Liverpool moved a step closer to clinching the title, and Chelsea had to fight back from two goals down to snatch a draw at home to Ipswich Town.

At St James’ Park, Newcastle United delivered a dominant performance to crush Manchester United 4–1 and boost their Champions League hopes.

Playing without manager Eddie Howe, who was sidelined due to illness, the Magpies showed no signs of slowing down.

They took the lead in the first half when Alexander Isak picked out Sandro Tonali with a clever lob, and the Italian midfielder calmly slotted home.

Tonali nearly doubled the lead with a longrange strike, but United keeper Altay Bayındır kept him out.

Against the run of play, Alejandro Garnacho equalised for Manchester United with a composed finish, scoring their first goal in three league matches.

But Newcastle remained in control, and it didn’t take long after the restart for them to regain the lead. Harvey Barnes tapped in Jacob Murphy’s low cross to make it 2–1 in the 49th minute.

The winger struck again 15 minutes later, punishing a slip from United defender Noussair Mazraoui to put the game beyond reach. A goalkeeping error from Bayındır made things worse for the Red Devils.

