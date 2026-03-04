Newcastle Teen Stuns Man United With Late Strike

Manchester United suffered their first defeat under Michael Carrick as a late strike from Newcastle secured a dramatic 2-1 victory.

Nigerian-born William Osula, who recently introduced his teammates to the traditional dish fufu, made an immediate impact after coming on as an 85th-minute substitute.

Osula scored in stoppage time to hand Carrick his first loss in charge across his two interim spells.

Despite playing with ten men, Newcastle held on for a memorable win, marking a historic moment for both Osula and the Magpies.

Newcastle vs Man United: How It Happened:

Newcastle United ended a poor run of form with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Manchester United, despite playing much of the match with ten men.

Entering the game with just one win in seven league fixtures, Newcastle started strongly, hitting the woodwork through Kieran Trippier and creating several early chances.

READ ALSO:

Manchester United, enjoying strong form under Michael Carrick, grew into the game before halftime. Aaron Ramsdale denied Kobbie Mainoo and Matheus Cunha, while Bryan Mbeumo missed a rebound opportunity.

The match turned chaotic in stoppage time when Jacob Ramsey was sent off for simulation. Shortly after, Anthony Gordon converted a penalty following a foul by Bruno Fernandes, only for Casemiro to equalise with a header from Fernandes’ free-kick.

Despite being a man down, Newcastle dominated early second-half possession, though Gordon and Sandro Tonali were unable to restore the lead. United pushed late, but Ramsdale produced crucial saves to deny Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee.

The decisive moment came in stoppage time when substitute William Osula cut inside and curled a superb strike into the far corner.

The win marked Newcastle’s first home league victory in nearly two months, while Manchester United missed a key opportunity in the top-four race.