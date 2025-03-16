Newcastle Stun Liverpool To Win 2025 Carabao Cup At Wembley

Share

Newcastle United on Sunday, March 17 clinched the 2025 Carabao Cup title with a commanding 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Wembley Stadium, thanks to goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak.

The Magpies executed their game plan to perfection, frustrating Arne Slot’s Liverpool and limiting them to just one shot in the first half.

Newly selected England left-back, Dan Burn, broke the deadlock just before halftime with a stunning header. Kieran Trippier delivered a deep corner, and Burn, standing at 6ft 7ins, used his aerial dominance to rise above Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister, directing the ball into the bottom-left corner past a diving Caoimhin Kelleher.

Newcastle’s set-piece strategy was evident, with Konaté and Van Dijk holding zonal positions in the six-yard box, allowing Burn to dominate his matchup.

Shortly after having a goal ruled out for offside, Alexander Isak extended Newcastle’s advantage with a clinical finish following an assist from Jacob Murphy. The Swedish forward’s precision finish put Eddie Howe’s men firmly in control.

Liverpool pushed for a response in the closing moments, and Federico Chiesa pulled one back in the 94th minute. However, it was too little, too late, as Newcastle held firm to claim their first Carabao Cup title under Eddie Howe.

Despite the disappointment at Wembley, Liverpool remain favourites to win the English Premier League, with Arne Slot’s side still leading the table.

Newcastle, on the other hand, will celebrate a historic triumph as they continue their resurgence under Howe.

