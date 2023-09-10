Newcastle Sign Birmingham City Wonderkid Sanusi

Newcastle United have completed the signing of 2007-born wunderkind, Trevan Sanusi from Birmingham City.

This was confirmed by multiple sources including reputed football insider Fabrizio Romano on Sunday, September 10.

The transfer is not going to be completed for free, but the financial return Birmingham will get isn’t expected to be large as Sanusi just turned 16 years old, and as an underage signee, the transaction would most probably end up being valued by a tribunal, according to The Mag.

An account on X (formerly Twitter) first announced the interest of Newcastle United in signing the England U16 international back in mid-August, and it had the scoop about the final confirmation of the signing yesterday.

That seems to have been confirmed now by more reputed media members such as Romano.

The teenager arrives from Birmingham’s Academy and he’s so far been used as a winger through his amateur career.

Dan Ashworth, Newcastle’s sporting director, secured the transfer by beating other European and Premier League teams interested in signing the wunderkind such as Liverpool, Arsenal, and the two clubs from Manchester.

According to The Mag, Sanusi declined a contract extension by Birmingham City earlier this summer, making it very clear that he’d rather move on and sign with an elite club to keep honing his skill set at one of the best training facilities and academies instead of getting buried down the BCFC confines.

Sanusi could have debuted with Birmingham’s first team last May in a Championship game but he was left sitting on the bench.

Had he played, he would have broken a record established by a certain Jude Bellingham for the youngest-ever player to appear in an official game with the senior squad of the club.

Didn’t happen, and now Birmingham will lose their talent in exchange for peanuts.