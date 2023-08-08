New Telegraph

August 8, 2023
Newcastle Seal £36m Deal For Southampton Defender

Newcastle have completed their fourth signing of the summer with the acquisition of Tino Livramento from Southampton.

The versatile full-back joins on a five-year deal and arrives for an initial £31 million fee, which could rise by a further £5 million if performance-related bonuses are met.

He joins Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, and Yankuba Minteh in making the move to St James’ Park.

Livramento played just two games last season after suffering a cruciate ligament tear in April 2022.

A natural right-back, he is set to provide competition for Kieran Trippier next season, although is also capable of playing as a center-back.

