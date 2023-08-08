Newcastle Seal £36m Deal For Southampton Defender

Newcastle have completed their fourth signing of the summer with the acquisition of Tino Livramento from Southampton.

The versatile full-back joins on a five-year deal and arrives for an initial £31 million fee, which could rise by a further £5 million if performance-related bonuses are met.

He joins Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, and Yankuba Minteh in making the move to St James’ Park.

Newcastle Plans Raid Of Chelsea

Newcastle beat Southampton to reach EFL Cup final Livramento played just two games last season after suffering a cruciate ligament tear in April 2022.