Newcastle Seal £36m Deal For Southampton Defender

Newcastle have completed their fourth signing of the summer with the acquisition of Tino Livramento from Southampton.
The versatile full-back joins on a five-year deal and arrives for an initial £31 million fee, which could rise by a further £5 million if performance-related bonuses are met.
He joins Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, and Yankuba Minteh in making the move to St James’ Park.
Livramento played just two games last season after suffering a cruciate ligament tear in April 2022.
A natural right-back, he is set to provide competition for Kieran Trippier next season, although is also capable of playing as a center-back.