New Telegraph

February 19, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 19, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Newcastle May Turn…

Newcastle May Turn To Boniface If Osimhen Deal Falls Through

Newcastle United could turn to Victor Boniface if their pursuit of Victor Osimhen fails. Reports suggest the Bayer Leverkusen striker has been offered to the Magpies, sparking speculation about a summer move.

Boniface, 24, played a key role in Leverkusen’s Bundesliga-winning season under Xabi Alonso. Despite early-season hamstring issues, he remains a top striker in German football, attracting interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

However, Newcastle appears a more practical destination due to financial constraints and squad needs. Manager Eddie Howe is eager to strengthen his attack, with Callum Wilson likely to leave. Boniface, with his goal-scoring ability and physical presence, could be a strong addition alongside Alexander Isak.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Current Eagles Lack Identity, Says Olisadebe
Read Next

Chelle Eyes Arsenal’s Nwaneri, Monaco’s Ilenikhena, Others For Eagles
Share
Copy Link
×