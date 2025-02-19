Newcastle May Turn To Boniface If Osimhen Deal Falls Through

Share

Newcastle United could turn to Victor Boniface if their pursuit of Victor Osimhen fails. Reports suggest the Bayer Leverkusen striker has been offered to the Magpies, sparking speculation about a summer move.

Boniface, 24, played a key role in Leverkusen’s Bundesliga-winning season under Xabi Alonso. Despite early-season hamstring issues, he remains a top striker in German football, attracting interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

However, Newcastle appears a more practical destination due to financial constraints and squad needs. Manager Eddie Howe is eager to strengthen his attack, with Callum Wilson likely to leave. Boniface, with his goal-scoring ability and physical presence, could be a strong addition alongside Alexander Isak.

