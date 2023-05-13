New Telegraph

May 14, 2023
Newcastle Manager, Eddie Howe Shoved By Spectator

A spectator walked into the technical area during the Premier League match between Leeds and Newcastle on Saturday and shoved Newcastle Manager, Eddie Howe in the chest before being escorted away by security.

Howe didn’t appear to get hurt in the incident, which took place in the third minute of stoppage time in the 2-2 draw at Elland Road

The spectator initially grabbed Howe by his left arm, then jabbed at him and pushed him high in the chest. Howe looked shocked and appeared to shout something at the intruder.

This is the second time an incident like this is occurring in the premier league.

