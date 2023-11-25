Newcastle Making Move For Phillips After Neves Rejection

Newcastle are plotting a January loan move for Manchester City outcast, Kalvin Phillips to bolster their depleted midfield.

The Toon needs to add some steel in the middle of the park this January after summer signing Sandro Tonali was handed a 10-month ban for betting breaches.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that their initial plan was to bring former Wolves star Ruben Neves back to the Premier League from Al-Hilal but the Portuguese star now looks increasingly likely to stay put in Saudi Arabia.

Instead, according to sources they will move for England international Phillips, 27, who is struggling for game time with Pep Guardiola’s Treble winners.

READ ALSO:

The ex-Leeds ace has made no secret of his desire for minutes ahead of Euro 2024 and a temporary switch to Tyneside may suit all parties.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

As well as Phillips, the report claims Eddie Howe’s men are looking to bring in highly-rated French striker Hugo Ekitike from Paris Saint-Germain.

Newcastle almost signed the 21-year-old last year, agreeing to a £ 30 million fee with his former club Reims before the player rejected the deal.

However, having barely kicked a ball at the Parc des Princes this term, the 6ft 2in striker may now be more open-minded on a switch.