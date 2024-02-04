Newcastle, Luton Share Points In Eight-Goal Thriller

…As Five-Star Villa Thump Sheffield

Newcastle United came from 4-2 behind to draw 4-4 with Luton Town in Saturday’s thrilling Premier League contest at St James’ Park. Luton looked on course for all three points when Elijah Adebayo sent them 4-2 ahead in the 62nd minute of what was a Premier League classic, but Kieran Trippier made it 4-3 in the 67th minute before Harvey Barnes netted the leveller six minutes later.

The result has left Newcastle, who led 1-0 and 2-1 on home soil, in ninth position in the Premier League table, boasting 33 points from 23 matches, while Luton move into 16th position, with the promoted outfit one point ahead of 18th-placed Ever- ton in England’s top flight. Meanwhile, Aston Villa returned to fourth position in the Premier League table courtesy of a 5-0 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday night.

Unai Emery’s side was four goals ahead at the break courtesy of efforts from John McGinn, Ollie Watkins, Leon Bailey and Youri Tielemans, before Alex Moreno added a fifth early in the second period. Villa has moved back above Tottenham Hotspur into fourth, level on points with third-placed Arsenal and second-placed Manchester City, while Sheffield United remain bottom of the division, 10 points from the safety of 17th position.