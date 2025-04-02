Newcastle Look To Build On Historic Trophy Win Against Brentford

Share

Newcastle ended their sevendecade wait for a major trophy with an emphatic victory over Liverpool before the international break, and they may build on that when they return to Premier League action on Wednesday.

The Magpies are just two points off a top-four berth and have won four of their last six home league games, but they have only kept one clean sheet in their last seven top-flight assignments and that could lead to an entertaining affair against the free-scoring Brentford.

The visiting Bees are only six points adrift of Wednesday’s hosts and have won their last five league away games, but only Bournemouth (10th) of these five opponents are in the top half of the table, making the Magpies a significant step up in quality for Thomas Frank’s side.

Prior to this five-game winning run Brentford had taken just two points from their five nine on the road, and they could return to losing ways at St James’ Park.

What we can expect on Wednesday is plenty of goals, with three or more goals being scored in each of Newcastle’s last seven home league games and in four of Brentford’s last five on the road.

The Bees have only failed to score in three of their 19 trips this season and Eddie Howe’s side have scored in 16 of their 18 home games, so both teams to score and over 2.5 goals appeals.

This has landed in each of the last three meetings between these sides, two of which ended in 4-2 results. Newcastle beat Brentford 4-2 last May and their last home game was a 4-3 win over Nottingham Forest.

