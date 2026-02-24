Newcastle, Leverkusen, Bodo Bid To Finish Jobs

European campaigners Newcastle United, Bayer Leverkusen and Bodo/Glimt are poised to finish the job as the Champions League knockout ties reach decisive stages tonight. Leverkusen return to the BayArena with a comfortable 2-0 first-leg advantage over Olympiacos.

The German side were patient and clinical in Greece, with Czech striker Patrik Schick netting twice in a commanding display. Rested for much of the weekend defeat to Union Berlin, Schick is expected to spearhead the attack again as Xabi Alonso’s men seek to seal qualification on home soil.

In Italy, Bodo/Glimt will attempt to complete another European upset when they face Inter Milan at the San Siro. The Norwegian champions have built a reputation for shocking Europe’s elite, recording notable results against Manchester City and Atletico Madrid in recent months.

Calmness and discipline will be key if they are to eliminate the Serie A leaders. Inter, now managed by Christian Chivu, have been dominant domestically but less convincing in Europe since the departure of Simone Inzaghi.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are firmly in control after hammering Qarabag FK 6-1 on aggregate in Baku. Eddie Howe’s men did the damage early in the first leg and are expected to rotate at St James’ Park, with fringe players likely to feature. It could also be a chance for Harvey Barnes to rediscover his scoring touch as the Magpies eye safe passage into the next round.