Newcastle Interested In Ferran Torres

Newcastle United are weaving up their interest in Barcelona winger, Ferran Torres as their injury crisis continues.

The Magpies have been without several key players in recent weeks including Dan Burn, Harvey Barnes, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak.

And with the club competing in four competitions this season, the lack of depth across the squad is starting to impact their results.

Eddie Howe’s side sit bottom of their Champions League group and have only won two of their last five Premier League matches, losing 2-0 to Bournemouth last week.

Sources in Spain claim that Newcastle will be in the market for attacking reinforcements when the transfer window opens in January and Torres is a key target.

The 23-year-old joined Barcelona from Manchester City in December 2021 but has failed to live up to expectations in La Liga.

Xavi’s Blaugrana may be tempted to cash in on the Spaniard if a suitable offer arrives from St James’ Park although it may prove difficult to recoup the £46million they spent on getting him from City.

But with Barnes sidelined and Miguel Almiron also picking up a knock recently, a deal could be pushed through as Newcastle look to end their trophy drought.