Newcastle Eye Boniface as Player’s Value Jumps 100%

English Premier League club Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface. In just seven Bundesliga matches, the 22-year-old has scored seven goals and provided two assists.

He was recently called up to the Nigerian national team, and although he didn’t score, his performance against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique caught the attention of many. Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is keeping a close eye on Boniface, admiring his physicality and dynamic presence on the field.

Newcastle currently boasts a strong attacking line-up with Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, but Boniface’s potential acquisition could bolster the team’s chances of re- turning to the Champions League.

Real Madrid has also expressed interest in signing the young striker. Meanwhile, Boniface has seen a significant rise in his market, as he is now valued at €40 million, an increase of €28 million from his previous value, to become one of the most valuable Nigerian stars in the game.

Boniface is now more valuable than Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi (€28m), Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi (€30m), Leicester City ace Wilfred Ndidi (€25), Atalanta star Ademola Lookman (€30m), AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze (€25m) and OGC Nice for- ward Terem Moffi (€25m).