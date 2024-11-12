Newcastle Desperate To Replace Isak With Osimhen

Share

Newcastle United are reportedly gearing up for a major transfer battle next summer as they set their sights on Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

According to sources cited by CaughtOffside, the Magpies are preparing to replace their current forward Alexander Isak with Osimhen, should Isak depart for Arsenal, who have shown significant interest in the Swedish striker.

Osimhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray, has rediscovered his form after a challenging period with his parent club, Napoli. The Nigerian star fell out with Napoli’s management over a potential transfer last summer, which ultimately led to his temporary move to Turkey.

Since arriving at Galatasaray, Osimhen has been enjoying a resurgence, scoring six goals in league play and proving to be a vital part of the Turkish side’s attack. Newcastle’s interest in Osimhen comes as they aim to strengthen their squad to compete both domestically and in Europe especially if they qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

With Chelsea and other top clubs reportedly keeping an eye on the 2023 African Footballer of the Year, Newcastle will likely face stiff competition for his signature.

However, the Magpies are confident they can present an appealing project and financial package to lure Osimhen to St. James’ Park.

