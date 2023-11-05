Newcastle Condemn Racist Abuse Following Arsenal Win

Newcastle on Sunday condemned the racial abuse received by some of their players following Saturday’s win over Arsenal.

The Premier League fixture was shrouded in controversy after Anthony Gordon’s goal was not ruled out despite a number of VAR checks.

Eddie Howe’s side went on to win, ending Arsenal’s unbeaten start to the campaign and sparking a furious rant from Mikel Arteta in his post-match press conference.

The Magpies confirmed that both Joe Willock and Bruno Guimaraes were targeted by fans on social media after the game and the former has urged the authorities to find the people responsible for the abuse.

A statement on Newcastle’s website said: “Newcastle United strongly condemns racist abuse sent to Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock via social media following Saturday’s victory over Arsenal.

“Our message is clear. There is no room for racism in football or society.

“We are providing support to Bruno and Joe and will work with relevant authorities and social media platforms to identify those responsible so that they can be held to account.”

READ ALSO:

Willock was introduced as a substitute in the second half and was pictured in the celebrations against his former club, while Guimaraes was involved in a series of incidents on the pitch.

The Brazilian was lucky to escape punishment for a number of fouls not seen by the referee, including an elbow to the back of Jorginho’s head.

Arsenal offered their support to Newcastle with a statement of their own, reading: “We condemn all forms of discrimination and take a zero-tolerance approach.

“We will apply the strongest possible action to anyone we can identify sending hateful messages.”