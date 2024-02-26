New Telegraph

February 26, 2024
Newcastle Coach, Howe Rates Arsenal In EPL Title Race

Newcastle United manager, Eddie Howe has given his verdict on Arsenal’s credentials in the Premier League title race this season.

Howe believes Arsenal is in the Premier League title race this season, adding that the Gunners are one of the best teams Newcastle have faced.

He said this following his side’s Premier League 4-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium over the weekend.

READ ALSO:

“Off the back of today I have to say they are right in it, the title race,” Howe told beIN Sports.

“They are definitely one of the best teams we’ve played this season.”

Arsenal are currently two points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool and one off second-placed Manchester City on the log.

