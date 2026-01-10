Newcastle Can Prove Form Against Bournemouth

Newcastle and Bournemouth will square off in an all-Premier League FA Cup third-round tie at St James’ Park on Saturday and the Magpies will hope to make home advantage count.

Eddie Howe’s team have been impressive on their own patch this season and they head into this game unbeaten in 12 home matches across all competitions.

Their away form is not so strong, but they did win at Burnley over the festive period which means they head into this game having recorded three successive victories, scoring nine goals in the process, which is important given they will be coming up against a free-flowing Bournemouth.

Newcastle were known as ‘The Entertainers’ under Kevin Keegan during the mid-1990s, but Bournemouth have taken that mantle this season, with a division-high 74 goals having been scored across their 21 Premier League games.

Antoine Semenyo struck a dramatic late winner against Tottenham during the week to end an 11-match winless run for the Cherries, but his expected imminent departure for Manchester City will weaken Andoni Iraola’s side for this long trip north.

The last two meetings between these sides on Tyneside have gone over the 3.5-goal mark, a trend that can continue on Saturday, with preference for Newcastle to maintain their fine form by making home advantage count once again.