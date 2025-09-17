Newcastle Can Make Things Difficult For Barcelona

Barcelona begin their Champions League campaign with a tough league phase trip to St James’ Park to face a Newcastle side that now have some momentum after beating Wolves at the weekend.

Eddie Howe’s side earned a vital 1-0 home victory with new signing Nick Woltemade opening his account with a fine back-post header.

The German’s movement and link-up play could pose the Barcelona defence plenty of problems again tomorrow. Valencia asked next to no questions at all of Hansi Flick’s team in a landslide Barca home La Liga victory on Sunday.

Los Che were too passive on the ball and fell apart under moderate pressure from the Blaugrana to lose 6-0. It is incomprehensible to think that Howe will send his team out to be as defensive as Champions League football returns to Tyneside.

The Magpies always gave it a go at home during their ill-fated and injury-hit campaign two years ago when they beat Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 on a famous night. Howe’s team are not quite as gungho as they were in those days, but they are certainly capable of keeping a Barce team that may be without Lamine Yamal quiet.

Yamal is suffering from pain in the pubic bone that flared up while on international duty with Marcus Rashford likely to get the nod to play in his place. Ferran Torres and Raphinha are the other likely starters in the front trio with Robert Lewandowski working his way back to full match fitness.

The Barca midfield is arguably going to be a bigger problem to handle than their forward line, but Newcastle are adept at winning games with the minor share of possession.

The odds point to a possible away win, but it may be better to side with the hosts to pinch the three points in a closely-fought affair. Barca were held to a 1-1 draw by Rayo Vallecano in their last away game and failed to beat PSG or Borussia Dortmund in their two most recent European road trips.