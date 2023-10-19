Newcastle Beam Searchlight On Nigerian Striker, Boniface

Newcastle is considering a deal for Bayer Leverkusen striker, Victor Boniface while they are also targeting Manchester City’s out-of-favour midfielder, Kalvin Phillips in January.

Eddie Howe is looking for a quality that his existing striker alternatives aren’t offering.

Both Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson have had tremendous success at St. James’ Park. Wilson does, in fact, have a record in black and white of just about one goal every other game, with 42 strikes in 90 games.

Isak scored 17 goals in 37 games for the Magpies, swiftly justifying his exorbitant £63 million transfer fee. The Sweden international is essential to Eddie Howe’s pressing approach and has added a tonne of energy to the front line.

Newcastle, however, is reportedly focused on acquiring a third striker, who would provide more physicality and the capacity to hold the ball up, according to media reports.

According to rumours, Howe is eager to “add some physicality to his frontline” and thinks Boniface would go well with Wilson and Isak.

The 22-year-old left Belgian team Union Saint-Gilloise to join Xabi Alonso’s elite Bayer Leverkusen squad during the summer.

The striker, who is 6 feet 3 inches tall, cost Leverkusen around €20 million, or £17.4 million.

Boniface has hit the ground running, notching seven goals in his first seven Bundesliga contests.

His goalscoring exploits have helped Leverkusen set the pace in Germany, with the club unbeaten in the league and sitting atop the table at present.

Boniface’s stellar displays at club level resulted in a call-up to the Nigeria national team during the current international break.

Nigeria squared off against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique in Portugal. according to the report Newcastle sent scouts to observe Boniface in action for his country.

The frontman did not score, though regularly proved a handful for defenders with the type of physicality Howe craves.

The Sun add Isak’s versatility being capable of featuring on the left wing makes a move for Boniface viable.

What’s more, Wilson is now 31 and has a chequered injury record in the past.

Whether Newcastle would pursue a January swoop or wait until the season’s end isn’t made clear.

If Leverkusen have genuine hopes of unseating Bayern Munich as Bundesliga kings, it stands to reason they’ll be extremely reluctant to sell their starting striker mid-season.

Aside from Boniface, Newcastle are also understood to be seeking a new central midfielder in the wake of Sandro Tonali’s illegal betting revelations.

The Italy international is expected to be handed a lengthy ban and the Magpies have wasted no time lining up high-profile stars who could fill the void.