Newcastle Battle Chelsea For Osimhen As Juventus Chase Lookman

Newcastle United h a v e j o i n e d Chelsea and other top clubs in the race to sign Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, as Napoli prepare to sell the Nigerian striker this summer.

Osimhen is one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe and is expected to leave Napoli when his loan spell at Galatasaray ends.

The Super Eagles star has been in top form, scoring 17 goals in 22 games in Turkey. His impressive performances have attracted interest from Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Arsenal, and Newcastle, as well as teams from Saudi Arabia.

Arsenal have long admired Osimhen and previously tried to sign him in 2016 after his U-17 World Cup heroics.

However, the Gunners now have their eyes on Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, and if the Magpies sign Osimhen, it could make Isak available for transfer.

Newcastle initially pulled out of the Osimhen race last summer due to his £113m price tag, but with his release clause now dropping to around £60m, interest has been reignited.

The major concern for Newcastle is his wages, as Osimhen previously earned over £200,000 per week at Napoli but now earns around £110,000 at Galatasaray.

Meanwhile, Juventus are keen to sign Ademola Lookman from Atalanta as they look to strengthen their attack. Juve have struggled in front of goal this season, scoring just 41 goals in Serie A, and are planning a summer rebuild.

Lookman, who played a key role in Atalanta’s Europa League victory, has been one of their standout performers since joining in 2022.

The 27-year-old Nigerian winger is also on the radar of Manchester United, PSG, Chelsea, and Arsenal. Atalanta blocked a move last summer, but with Lookman having just over a year left on his contract, the club may be forced to sell him to avoid losing him for free.

Lookman is currently valued at €55 million, but Atalanta could demand up to €70 million for his transfer. As the summer window approaches, both Osimhen and Lookman could be set for big moves to top European clubs.

