Newcastle 0–2 Man City: Semenyo Strikes In First Leg

Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki struck as Manchester City seized control of their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against defending champions Newcastle United.

Semenyo, who joined Manchester City from Bournemouth for £65m less than a week ago, continued his sensational start by scoring the opener in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Newcastle United.

The forward, who also set up a goal on his debut during City’s 10-1 rout of Exeter City at the weekend, was in the right place at the back post to convert Jeremy Doku’s cross after Bernardo Silva’s touch.

He later saw a goal disallowed, but his impact was clear.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe lamented Semenyo’s eligibility following a recent rule change, as the striker had already featured for Bournemouth earlier in the competition.

The visitors’ evening went from bad to worse in stoppage time when substitute Rayan Cherki doubled City’s advantage with a clinical finish.

The Magpies had their chances, hitting the woodwork twice when the score was still 0-0. Yoane Wissa’s looping header struck the crossbar, followed moments later by a powerful effort from captain Bruno Guimaraes. Wissa also missed an early close-range opportunity to take the lead.

In the end, it was Manchester City, eight-time Carabao Cup winners, who left St James’ Park with a commanding advantage ahead of the return leg at the Etihad Stadium on 4 February.

Newcastle Analysis: No Late Turnaround This Time A huge roar erupted at St James' Park when nine minutes of stoppage time were added, echoing memories of last week's dramatic 4-3 win over Leeds United. The home fans dared to dream once more, but this time there was no miraculous finish. Rayan Cherki delivered what felt like a knockout blow in the 98th minute, sending Newcastle supporters streaming for the exits.

The contrast with pre-match optimism was stark: fans had filled the stadium with a vibrant flag display depicting the Wembley arch above a banner reading "Gannin' Alang Wembley Way," and the noise inside was deafening. Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford, who had rejected a move to Newcastle last summer, was booed mercilessly throughout the match. Every throw-in and corner drew cheers, and the roar following Semenyo's disallowed goal underscored the intensity of the home support. Despite the energy, Newcastle came away empty-handed. Unlike previous semi-finals when they finished the job at St James' after an away first leg, this time they were left to reflect on what might have been during a rare scoreless night. Looking ahead, an immense challenge awaits the Magpies. Newcastle have won only once at the Etihad and have yet to score there under Eddie Howe since he took charge in 2021. Overcoming that hoodoo will be essential if they are to keep their Wembley dreams alive. Howe remained defiant, insisting his side can still turn the tie around. "We're still alive," he said. "It's very difficult, but football can conjure up some magical moments. Last year we were in the same position against Arsenal, went there and won 2-0. It's all about the next goal in the tie. If we can get that, we're very much still in it." Man City Analysis: Guardiola's Side To Take Control Manchester City entered the Carabao Cup semi-final on the back of Saturday's 10-1 demolition of Exeter City in the FA Cup, and though Newcastle offered a far sterner test, the visitors quickly asserted control of the tie. Pep Guardiola's side faced a boisterous St James' Park crowd and, while their precise passing quietened the atmosphere at times in the first half, they struggled to create clear-cut chances against Nick Pope's goal. It was the travelling City supporters high up in the stadium who were celebrating by full-time. New signing Antoine Semenyo tapped in the opener from close range, marking his second goal in as many starts since joining from Bournemouth last Friday. The Ghanaian almost doubled City's lead 10 minutes later, flicking in an instinctive finish from Tijjani Reijnders' corner, only for referee Chris Kavanagh to disallow the effort after reviewing the pitchside monitor. The delay—five minutes and 30 seconds between the ball hitting the net and the final decision—left players, staff, and fans alike bewildered. Erling Haaland, making his first appearance in the competition in three years, continued his goal drought from open play, now stretching to six matches, with only a single penalty scored in that run. Substitute Rayan Cherki was twice denied by Pope but eventually found the net late to finish a polished team move, giving City a vital two-goal cushion ahead of the second leg. City head to the return fixture at the Etihad on 4 February with strong recent semi-final history on their side—they have progressed from their last six Carabao Cup semi-finals and gone on to lift the trophy each time. The visitors are now heavy favourites to reach Wembley for the first time in this competition since 2021. What's next for these teams? Newcastle travel to Molineux to take on Wolves on Sunday, 18 January (14:00 GMT) before welcoming PSV Eindhoven to St James' in the Champions League on Wednesday, 21 January (20:00 GMT). Manchester City make the short trip to Old Trafford to face bitter rivals Manchester United on Saturday, 17 January (12:30 GMT) before an away game against Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League on Tuesday, 20 January (17:45 GMT).