Newborn Triplets, Mother Stranded In Kano Hospital Over Unpaid Bills

A set of newborn triplets and their mother, Asmau Abubakar, find themselves in a dire situation at the Murtala Muhammed Specialists Hospital in Kano State, with no means of assistance.

The mother of these newborn triplets, who had to undergo a cesarean section, has been left alone at the hospital without any support from her family, who are unable to cover the necessary medical expenses.

In an interview with newsmen, Usman Magaji, the father of the triplets, who is from Kuyan ta Inna’ in Kumbotso Local Government, revealed that despite his wife receiving free cesarean section, he has exhausted all his savings on medications and other necessities.

Magaji, making an appeal to both the government and compassionate individuals, expressed uncertainty about when his wife and the newborns will be discharged from the hospital. He stressed that they require care and support, as he has depleted his resources in their medical treatment.

The triplets’ father, who is a labourer, told the platform, “I have spent all my savings from the day she was admitted to the hospital, and I am left with nothing that is why I am soliciting assistance from the government and Nigerians.

READ ALSO:

“From the day she was admitted for the delivery, I spent over N70,000 I am worried that the spending will continue because she is still in the hospital with no date fixed for discharge because she delivered through a cesarean section.

“I need help because I have nothing left for me to take care of the lactating mother both at the hospital and at home. I have spent all the money at the hospital.

“I am grateful to God for the triplets I need help because I don’t know for how long we are going to stay at the hospital, I don’t have money any longer, that is why I am looking for help.

“I am grateful that the cesarean was conducted free of charge, but I can no longer bear other expenses from the hospital, which is why I am pleading for help.

“The three children – two boys and a girl need assistance to survive, I can not afford for them at the moment because I have a labourer struggling on daily to get labour, and the job is no longer coming.”

The mother of the triplets, while expressing her happiness for the blessing of her three babies, also appealed for assistance in their time of need.

“I am grateful for the gift of the triplet what we need now is for the government to help us because of the children so that we can cater for them. Since we came here to the hospital, nothing was provided for free we bought everything requested by the doctors with our money,” she said.

On the other hand, a hospital official has provided an explanation for why the couple had to spend money on medications, despite the policy of free medical care for pregnant women and child delivery services in Kano State General Hospitals and Primary Health Centers, under the administration of Governor Abba Yusuf.

The hospital official, who wished to remain anonymous, clarified that the family had to procure all the necessary medications because, during the time of the woman’s delivery, the hospital had exhausted its supply of government-provided free drugs.

“There are free drugs by the government for the delivering mothers, but such drugs are not enough to go around for a month, it has finished, and we are expecting new supplies now that the month has ended,” the official said.