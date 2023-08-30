Newborn Rescued From Pit Toilet After Three Days In Anambra

Nwaedoka Chidimma, a 20-year-old lady from the Izzi community in Ebonyi State allegedly threw her newborn baby into a pit toilet in the Otuocha community, Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State, where she had gone to carry out farming job.

According to a report posted on the Facebook page of Anambra State Ministry of Women and Social Welfare, it was gathered that the incident happened on Sunday but the baby was rescued late on Tuesday after some residents heard him crying from the pit toilet.

Chidinma, the mother of the male child was said to have deliberately carried out the act.

According to a close friend who gave her name as Esther Omesi, Chidinma who was pregnant at the time, secured a farm job in the community and while on the farm, went to use the toilet after which she came back dripping with blood.

The friend who said she was staying at Chidinma’s place at the time the incident happened said Chidimma started acting suspiciously on Sunday after she had notified her (Omesi) that she was having stomach upset and then went to the pit to ease herself, “After spending time in the toilet, she came out with drops of blood.

“I thought she had a stillbirth and I quickly invited a nurse who after examining her, disclosed that the baby was gone. I then encouraged her to travel back home to her parents and notify them of the development because I thought she had a stillbirth.”

Revealing further on how it happened, Omesi said that they heard a baby’s cry on Tuesday morning and quickly used a ladder to rescue the newborn and immediately alerted security agencies and the Ministry of Women and Social Welfare.”

The Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, who reacted to the development, quickly intervened by taking the newborn to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Amaku Awka for treatment, and the culprit was subsequently arrested.

Obinabo disclosed that the baby is stable and currently receiving treatment at the hospital while confirming the arrest of the suspect, She decried the high rate at which young girls commit crimes, stating that the young mother won’t go unpunished.

She further noted that the Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo has zero tolerance for such inhumane and dastardly acts and is assured of seeing to the end of the case.