Newborn Baby Stolen At Nasarawa Hospital

A newborn baby boy delivered through emergency Caesarean Section (CS) at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) in Lafia, Nasarawa State capital has been reportedly stolen.

New Telegraph learned that the event took place at 6 a.m. on Tuesday in the post-natal unit of the state-owned specialty hospital.

According to sources, the caretaker, a relative of the 20-year-old mother (name withheld), allegedly left the kid with an unidentified stranger.

The caregiver had departed for home to pick up something when the suspect, described as wearing a yellow scarf and facial mark, took advantage of the caregiver’s absence and whisked the newborn away to an unknown location.

An anonymous hospital official confirmed the development and claimed that it had been immediately reported to the police station for necessary action.

The relative is currently in custody, and hospital management is working with law authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation.

The hospital is presently evaluating CCTV footage to help identify and apprehend the perpetrator.