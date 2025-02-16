NEWBEC Foundation Provides Free Medical Outreach To Over 500 Beneficiaries

Share

The NEWBEC Foundation recently organized a free medical outreach in Benin City, where no fewer than 500 people benefited from various medical services. The event, which took place around Uselu, Egor Local Government Area, was held to mark the 2025 Valentine’s Day.

Beneficiaries received free medical check-ups and eye tests, and over 150 free eyeglasses were distributed. Drugs were also supplied to those in need, and x-rays, blood pressure checks, and sugar level checks were conducted.

Titilayo Abiodun, Manager of the Foundation, commended the beneficiaries for taking advantage of the free services. “We have discovered that there are many people that don’t know their health status, and the ones that would want to know, may not have the money, so the essence of this outreach is to draw these people and allow them to check themselves.”

Abiodun also appealed to the general public and corporate organizations to support the foundation’s vision by donating financially. “There are those that are with eyes challenges, and those that need glasses will be given. It is a good thing to give because God did give and has commanded us to give.”

Ebodaghe Emmanuel, a Senior Manager of NEWBEC, highlighted the foundation’s commitment to various causes beyond health issues, including education and skill development, economic empowerment, social equality inclusion, environmental sustainability, emergency relief, and support.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Glory Otabor, whose blood pressure was detected to be very high, expressed gratitude to the foundation. “I am just going about my routine life, unknown to me that I was suffering from such a diagnosis, but I thank God for saving my life today with the intervention of NEWBEC who bought all these drugs in my hands and the one in my mouth.”

Another beneficiary, Mr. Fountain Ezekiel, who received a free optical examination and a free medicated eyeglass, thanked the sponsors for their support. “I know how much this glass would have cost me in this economy if it was to be a clinic, and so I thank them for coming to my rescue.”

Share

Please follow and like us: