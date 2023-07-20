New Zealand Score First Goal Of 2023 Women’s World Cup

New Zealand have scored the opening goal of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.
New Zealand Women :1
Norway Women :0
61′
After a tense first half against Norway, the Football Ferns have come out of the gate after the break and netted within three minutes.
A neat move down the right hand-side saw Hannah Wilkinson inside the area, and the forward cooly slotted home.
If the score stays like this it will be the first time New Zealand have ever won a game at the Women’s World Cup on their 15th attempt.
In fact, they have scored more goals in 48 minutes at this tournament than they did in their entirety of the 2019 edition in France.
