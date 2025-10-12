New Zealand Pips Flamingos In Friendly Ahead Of Fifa U-17 World Cup

The Flamingos’ unbeaten run finally came to an end on Saturday night in Casablanca, as they lost 4-3 to New Zealand in a thrilling seven-goal contest — their first defeat in 11 tuneup matches ahead of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

Despite the loss, the Nigerian girls showed flashes of brilliance and attacking intent that will boost their confidence heading into the global showpiece.

Nigeria started on the brighter side, earning the first corner of the match within two minutes, the Flamingos’ dominance paid off in the 13th minute when Queen Joseph broke the deadlock.

However, New Zealand responded midway through the first half as Laura Bennett equalised in the 25th minute, marking the first goal conceded by Nigeria in their warm-up games. Shakirat Moshood then restored Nigeria’s lead with a stunning long-range strike in the 42nd minute, sending the team into the break 2–1 up.