New Youth Political Group Emerges Nationwide

…Urges active participation of youths in politics

A new political group, under the aegis of Youth In Politics Initiative (YIPI), has emerged in Kwara State, lamenting that 65 years after Nigeria’s independence, the country is still bedevilled with multifarious challenges, including corruption, insecurity, economic hardship, and crisis of leadership, which have negated the dreams of the founding fathers for a nation built on unity, justice, and progress.

The National President of YIPI, Ambassador Rafiu Ishola, who spoke in Ilorin at the launch of the Kwara State chapter of the forum in commemoration of the country’s 65th Independence Anniversary, said these realities have made it imperative for a new generation of leaders who are altruistic, innovative, patriotic, and accountable to rise and redefine governance across the country.

YIPI, he disclosed, is a platform dedicated to reawakening the consciousness of Nigerian youths towards active political participation, leadership, and nation-building, urging the youths to brace up and take their destiny into their hands.

While acknowledging the resilience, courage, and hope that define the Nigerian spirit, the Ambassador noted that “October 1st is not merely a date of remembrance; it is a call to reflect on where we are as a people, where we ought to be, and the role we must all play in building the Nigeria of our dreams”.

He said, “This is the mandate of YIPI. We believe that the time has come for Nigerian youths, who make up over 60% of our population, to move from the periphery of politics to its centre stage. Independence must mean more than freedom from colonialism—it must mean freedom from poverty, exclusion, and misrule.

“Through YIPI, we are building a movement of enlightened, empowered, and courageous young Nigerians who will no longer be content with being used as tools of violence or pawns in the game of politics. Instead, we will be the thinkers, the builders, and the leaders who will redefine governance in Nigeria.

“As we celebrate this Independence Day, I call on all Nigerian youths to embrace this vision. Let us rise above division and apathy. Let us unite our voices and actions for a Nigeria where leadership is service, politics is principle, and democracy delivers real dividends to the people.

“We also extend an open hand of collaboration to government, civil society, and development partners to join us in nurturing a generation of leaders who will secure the future of our beloved country.

“Nigeria is a nation of great promise. Together, we can make her truly independent—independent in thought, independent in innovation, and independent in prosperity.”